This column bu Mona Weatherly was originally published in the June 17, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Remember back when we were taught to not discuss sex or politics and to stick to a safe topic like the weather? Well, it seems like here in Nebraska we’re going to be able to have some pretty safe discussions for the next couple of days. We’re a few days away from the actual start of summer but summer heat is back. Temps are supposed to reach 100 degrees or higher this week.
If you want to take your weather discussions up a notch, give some thought on how you respond to the ever-present question, “Hot enough for you?”
How about we answer, “No,” just for the heck of it?
My favorite comment is “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.”
I like that one because it’s true and I live it every summer. The temperature in my 100-year-old farmhouse without air conditioning can usually be managed with fans until high humidity returns. Then my husband and I exhibit deep Nebraska stubbornness and just sweat it out. After all, there’s only, what...July, August and part of September to sweat through, right?
I know that corn needs hot days to grow so I checked my soybean and corn pocket field guide from Nebraska Extension to learn more. There’s something called the Modified Growing Degree Day formula used to calculate heat units.
Because I’m an English major and not a math or science major, I won’t embarrass myself by attempting to explain the formula and content myself with trying to remember that GDD means Growing Degree Day when it comes time to talk harvest with local producers.
For now I’ll refer instead to the clauses “Corn plants tend to not grow faster when the temperatures exceeds 86 degrees,” and “Even when soil water is plentiful, heat alone can cause significant damage to corn.” For a couple of days, yes, even the corn may be complaining.
If we weary of talking weather, there’s no shortage of topics, especially the “dangerous” ones.
For politics, the first of the candidates for Governor are stepping into the field. Want to keep that from overheating? How about we carefully look over all the candidates and choose someone who doesn’t raise temperatures by being a polarizing influence?
Want to mix sex and politics? Start talking about the proposed regulations of sex education in Nebraska Schools. Disagreements on sex education for elementary students are bound to raise the temperature and blood pressure at the same time.
Ah, heck, let’s get back to talking weather. That conversation alone is going to be heated enough, at least for the next couple days.
