Last night's storm with high winds has left extreme tree damage in Callaway. Donnis Hueftle-Bullock reprts trees are down everywhere. "All you can hear is chainsaws running all over town...I can't even count the number of trees uprooted in the park...Believe this, the historic courthouse is untouched." Damage has been reported at Henry's Bar and the Plant Stand. The storm came through the area approximately 4 a.m. today (Saturday, July 29, 2023). Unofficially the Chief has heard of no damage in Broken Bow with an inch of rain unofficially reported.North of Oconto and west of Pressey, editor Mona Weatherly's car was covered with downed branches up to four inches in diameter. The car does not appear to be damaged. There is an officially report of tree tops gone and a shed destroyed on West Pressey Rd.
Heavy storm damage in Callaway, trees down everywhere
- Updated
