A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON
MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY for the following counties in Nebraska: Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Brown-Rock-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-
Western Cherry including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Ainsworth,
Bassett, Rose, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore
* WHAT...Rain changing to snow accompanied by strong winds is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Subzero wind chill readings are likely Friday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, southwest and west central Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Preparations to protect livestock should be rushed to completion.
