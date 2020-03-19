Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Windy. A mixture of rain and snow this evening. Then partly cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. A mixture of rain and snow this evening. Then partly cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.