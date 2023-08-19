This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Aug. 17, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I start on another week of paper delivery issues and papers being late. Believe me, we work hard to get your paper printed and in the mail on time. Each and every week, we make the deadline.
I have no definite answer as to how and why you receive your papers on the days you do.
Last week, we heard the Thursday paper arrived in Colorado on Saturday. How can that be when papers that need to be delivered just 30 miles away take longer?
I do not have the answer to fixing the postal system. However, I believe we can make a difference and get accurate information to our representatives in D.C., but only if they have statistics.
For the next four weeks, if you don’t mind, send an email to chiefcirc@custercountychief.com. Give us your postal zip, the date you received your paper and the publication date.
I believe if I collect all of this on a spread sheet and send it to Washington, maybe then we will be heard. I know the Senators and Congressmen are in meetings more that 12 hours a day. What they do for foreign exports and other national issues we face is important.But if we can not get something as simple as the US Mail to get us better service, there is something wrong.
Send us those emails and together, we will work to see what we can do.
Thank you again for always reading and believing what we do is important.
