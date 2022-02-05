This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Feb. 3, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
When disaster hits, what is it about the curious that they have to see for themselves the destruction?
When a tornado hits, the curious want to see how the high winds mangled and tangled structures and cars. When a hail storm hits the view of what once was a six-foot corn stalk is awesome to see pounded down to 18 inches.
But, the curious wait until after the tornado or hail have passed. They are not out in the middle of it all getting mangled themselves or hit by hail.
So why is it, in the mist of Saturday afternoon as the 175+ firemen battled the fires near Weissert, were there so many “curious” around getting in the way of the emergency teams?
Yes, I was there. I will honestly tell you, I did not want to be there, I did not want to be in the way. I was told by one of the deputies watching a road that, as press, I had the “right” to be at the command post. I did go but only for a few minutes. I made connections with some of the people whose homes were in harms way and traveled to Weissert to talk with some individuals that were doing what they could to get livestock to safety.
Then I was out of there. I figured what I needed to know for this publication, I could find out by phone.
The burnt and charred land will still be on view to see next week, the week after and the week after that.
As I visited with individuals on the phone about the fire, I was told that some of the land owners had to ask the curious on Monday to please leave their property. The charred land can be seen from a public road. If you really need to see it, stay on the public road.
In the mist of it all on Saturday, the Custer County Sheriff’s office could not monitor all the roads that led to the fire.
On Saturday, there were 175+ men and women who volunteer for the local fire departments who dropped everything they had planned for their Saturday and went to do what they volunteered for.
I will challenge anyone who decided they had nothing better to do on Saturday and Sunday afternoons while the fire was still being fought, if they wanted to see it so badly, think about signing up to volunteer at the local departments. Take the training and be of service.
Just like you will not go out in the middle of a tornado or hail storm, don’t take a joy ride to the country while a fire is being fought. Use some common sense. Find out where you can help instead.
