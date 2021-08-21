This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Aug. 19, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
For over 129 years now, the Custer County Chief has printed news and information for the readers of Custer County and beyond. Each week, we put events of the area on the pages for you to read and to document for the year.
Over the years, what the Chief has covered has changed. As I look through the archive books, I saw sports increase in the mid to late 1960s. I believe that came to be more with the advancement of the 35mm camera, roll film and strobe lighting that could catch action shots.
I know I am dating myself, but I remember getting sports shots back in the late 60s-early 70s with a graphic camera, sheet film and a bulb for a flash that I had to eject and add another bulb before I could photograph again!
Taking photos has advanced over the years. This past weekend we had a Hueftle picnic that was attended by two other families representing the Gus and Dora Hueftle line. My cousin, Brenda, from Colorado brought a tub of photos that she found when she cleaned out her mom’s home when she passed. There were just two portraits of my grandmother Dora, I had never seen them. She was born in 1892; she might have been in her mid-teens in the photos so that would make it around 1907.
We have a photograph that we can look back on because of the quality black and white processing and printing and you could say someone took the time to store (the plastic tub). In 114 years from now, where will the photos that we have all taken be at to view for our ancestors? Will your cell phone still be around to access it and all the photos?
Circling back to the Chief now, the point I would like to make is with the 129 years of archived papers, we are like the plastic tub or scrapbook. With covering all the events we cover; we are putting those images on pages.
As we start the Fall Sports Season, the Chief will be looking to you, the readers for some possible help to start off the season.
Alex Eller has been our sports reporter for over a year now. He came to us out of college and has now found a position closer to his home of David City. We thank Alex for documenting the Chief sporting events and for adding to the archives. Now we look to figure out how we will cover the 11 schools with the nine sports teams for this fall. We don’t want to not record the athletes and all their achievements, but if we do not get some help, that will happen.
With the advancement in phone cameras, many of you can now take great photos. As we search for a replacement, I will rely on you, as you read this. Do you know of someone who has a camera and likes sports? If they don’t want the full-time job, the Chief could have more that one person covering the numerous games and matches. Of course, there would be payment to go along with that!
Mona and I are one tired editorial team! So put your thinking caps on, reach out to those you know or give us their contact information, we can call.
Thank you as always for reading we continue to work to archive the news of the area for years to come.
