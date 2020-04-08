Melham Medical Center is asking all community members for help. Our staff at Melham is dedicated to helping you when you are in need of medical care. The only way that we can do that is if we are healthy enough to do so. We are asking that you please stay home. With COVID-19 now confirmed in our county, we want to remind the community to stay home as much as possible and reduce outings for only essential needs. The virus can be spread without showing symptoms.
STAY HOME
- Stay home!
- Self-isolate within your home if you have any symptoms of respiratory illness or fever.
- Only have contact with those that you live with.
STAY HEALTHY
- Designate ONE person to shop per household and wear any type of face covering if you do have to go out.
- Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer
- Do not touch your face
- Stay 6 feet away from others
- Avoid the emergency room unless it is a medical emergency. Help keep those with critical needs from exposure.
- Clean and disinfect frequently:
° Door handles, light switches, desks, phones, tablets, toilets and sinks.
° Wash drinking glasses after each use.
° Feed those who are ill in a separate area.
° Wash hands immediately after throwing trash away.
° Wash hands immediately after doing the laundry.
°Remove shoes prior to entering the house.
STAY CONNECTED
Melham Medical Center - www.Melham.org or Melham Medical Center on Facebook
CDC - www.CDC.gov
Loup Basin Public Health – www.Lbpdh.org or Loup Basin Public Health Department on Facebook
Department of Health and Human Services – www.dhhs.ne.gov
See our website for a list of resources for masks, disinfectants and Covid-19 related information.
As always the Melham Emergency Room is available for emergency medical care. Please call 308-872-4125 before you seek emergency medical care at the ER. Help our staff stay healthy to serve you.
