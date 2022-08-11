Herd that! Beef Quality Assurance Branding School photos BQA

Photos above were taken at the Branding School in Valentine hosted by the BQA and Nebraska Extension this spring. The Herd That! Conference will feature many similar topics including low-pressure cattle handling by Dr. Ron Gill from Texas A&M University (pictured lower left). In upper left, Addison Villwok of Elsmere and Lisa Dible of Thedford watch a calf handling demonstration.

 Mona Weatherly

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture program, along with the Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance Program, are excited to announce the second annual Herd That! Conference on Sept. 21, 2022, in Broken Bow, Neb. with a pre-conference Sept. 20. The cattle handling demonstration will be one of the highlights of the program, along with the keynote speakers Courtenay Dehoff, #fancyladycowgirl, and ShayLe Stewart, DTN Livestock Analyst.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back the Herd That! Conference for women who raise livestock or work in the livestock sector,” Jessica Groskopf, director of Nebraska Women in Agriculture, said. “Livestock production is vital to our state. This event will focus on giving women the knowledge, tools and skills they need to be successful in this facet of the agricultural industry. More importantly, it will provide participants the opportunity to expand their network.”

