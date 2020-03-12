The Winter Storm Watch that has been issued for parts of central and western Nebraska would be upgraded sometime this afternoon. That what National Weather Service meteorologist Jaclyn Gomez at the North Platte office said in a 1:30 p.m. briefing today (Thursday, March 12, 2020).
In fact, minutes after the briefing was over, the National Weather Service website, www.weather.gov, show the following Winter Storm Warnings:
Blaine, Loup and Custer Counties: 4 p.m. CDT Friday - 7 p.m. CDT Saturday
Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Keith, Perkins and Lincoln Counties: 10 a.m CDT/9 a.m. MDT Friday to 7 p.m. CDT/6 p.m. MDT Saturday
Areas to the north, west and south are in a Winter Weather Advisory. Areas to the east and southeast are in a Winter Storm Watch at this time.
Broken Bow and Custer County should see a rain/snow mix and rain through most of Friday with precipitation changing to all snow around 6 p.m.
The greatest impact of the storm moving into the area will be Friday afternoon into Friday night and through Saturday morning. There could be impacts on both travel and livestock, with calving season already started. The highest impact on livestock would be Friday afternoon and evening through Friday night.
Areas that could see up to 6 to 8 inches of snow are along the I-80 corridor and the southern Sandhills. The northern Sandhills could see 4 to 6 inches of snow. South of I-80 there could be 4 to 6 inches of snow with pockets of heavier accumulations. There is the potential for some areas to see as much as 10 inches of snow, however, the chances of that are low.
Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph so there may be low visibility at times. Plan on slippery roads.
Gomez said cold temperatures are not expected with this storm. Friday night should see lows in the mid-20s. “Highs will be in the mid-30s on Saturday. We should see some areas of snow melt by Saturday afternoon,” Gomez said.
The storm will be relatively short lived with snow tapering off after Saturday morning.
