This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Dec. 1, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As most of us Nebraskans know by now, Matt Rhule has been officially, formally and finally hired as the Husker’s new football coach.
Actually I don’t know why I added “finally” in there because I fully expected to not hear an announcement of any kind until after the season was over. From some of the talk, though, it sounded like many folks expected an announcement hours if not minutes after Frost was cut loose.
I was hopeful that Mickey Joseph would get the nod. As more than one game slipped away in the second half or fourth quarter, my hope faded. I like Coach Joseph and by the time you read this, we may know whether or not he retains a place on the Husker staff. I like the way he talks about the players. For the first time in a long time, it was fun to see the players as young men, as students, yea, kids even, learning and growing.
No doubt there was a lot of growing and a lot of character building going on this year. What’s that they say, adversity builds character? The Husker football players must have it coming out of their ears.
I’m glad the Huskers beat Iowa (24-17, Friday, Nov. 25, in the unlikely event you hadn’t yet heard). My husband no doubt wondered why I wouldn’t talk to him during the last half of the fourth quarter. My only comment was, “Here we go again. They’re ahead but they’ll find a way to lose it.” Thankfully time ran out before that happened. It was great to see the team celebrating, truly celebrating. Finally, the season ends on a positive note.
I hear Rhule’s contract is $74 million over eight years. Yep, here we go again. I haven’t looked into the details to see what the buyout is, in case all the hope and dreams are dashed. He’s still pulling in tens of millions from the Carolina Panthers so it’s not like money is an issue.
Donnis said she saw a photo of the press conference and Rhule looked like he was a preacher at the pulpit. I said, “Well, you know, this is Nebraska.” I heard last night Rhule’s father is a preacher so spirited talking may come naturally to him.
I liked things he said on Monday. In particular, I like, “We have to recruit people that want to be Nebraska men. We have to recruit people that want to wear the Nebraska N. We have to recruit people that want to pay the price for this team ... At the end of the day I want players that want to come here, that want to not just graduate but want to be educated. They want to take advantage of this opportunity to change their lives in the classroom. To change their lives through education.”
He added, “I want to have a program that impacts the community. That when you see a Nebraska football player that you know wherever you are is better for them having been there. That they will always leave a place better than they found it. I want to bring players here who make the campus community better.”
Rhule said a lot of other things but that’s the quote that will stay with me for a while. If we’re lucky, all of us leave a place better than we found it.
So, like I said, here we go again. For the next several months, we’ll wait, we’ll watch, we’ll listen. We’ll discuss and debate and know that, in the end, what really matters is the numbers on the scoreboard. And hopefully, the young men who put those numbers up there are the better for it.
