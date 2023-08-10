This column by Mary-Jean Sherbenaut originally appeared in the Aug. 10, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.It’s hard to believe that in just a few short days, my journey into college life will begin. Now it’s real! Even though I’ve been counting down since July, the emotions are running high (Thanks Mom!).
Preparing for college has been a whirlwind of emotions and endless to-do lists. From packing up my room to saying heartfelt goodbyes to friends and family, each step feels like a bittersweet reminder of the change waiting for me. But no matter, I am ready to embrace this new chapter with open arms.
The realization of leaving home hasn’t hit its full extent yet, however, my excitement continues to climb. Suddenly, the comfort of the familiar starts fading away, replaced by an exhilarating mix of curiosity and anticipation about what lies ahead. Now that everything is falling into place, here we go!
Leaving behind the cozy confines of familiar faces can be tough; however, it presents an opportunity for growth. College promises not only academic enlightenment but also countless chances for self-discovery. Meeting new people from diverse backgrounds, engaging in thought-provoking discussions, joining clubs and organizations—all these experiences await us eager freshmen as we prepare for our collegiate adventure.
As much as I’m excited about the freedom and independence that college offers, there is a part of me that cherishes the memories created within these walls. Childhood laughter echoes through every corner while photos capture moments frozen in time—a testament to who I was before stepping out into the world beyond. But now it’s real—it’s time to create new memories.
Of course, nerves accompany excitement—they’re almost inseparable twins during this period. Will I make friends easily? Can I manage my own schedule effectively? These questions linger in my mind. However, I remind myself that thousands of students have successfully navigated this journey before me, and I am no exception.
The beauty of college lies not only in the academic rigor but also in the opportunity to explore newfound passions. It’s about discovering who we truly are beyond our high school personas—shedding old labels and embracing personal growth. Here we go—a chance to redefine ourselves, to forge new paths, and to embrace unfamiliar experiences.
So, as I prepare for my departure, I want to extend thank yous to everyone who has supported me throughout this process. From family members to friends and both of my work families, your unwavering belief in my ability is deeply appreciated.
To all those embarking on their own college journeys alongside me—let’s remember that now it’s real! Take a deep breath, hold your head up high, and embrace this next chapter with open hearts. College awaits us—it’s time for us to spread our wings and soar! So here we go!
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.