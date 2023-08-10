study books

This column by Mary-Jean Sherbenaut originally appeared in the Aug. 10, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.It’s hard to believe that in just a few short days, my journey into college life will begin. Now it’s real! Even though I’ve been counting down since July, the emotions are running high (Thanks Mom!).

Preparing for college has been a whirlwind of emotions and endless to-do lists. From packing up my room to saying heartfelt goodbyes to friends and family, each step feels like a bittersweet reminder of the change waiting for me. But no matter, I am ready to embrace this new chapter with open arms.

Recommended for you