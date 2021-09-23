Members of the Broken Bow Fire Department and EMT Deparment were in Lincoln this morning (09/23/21) for a Hero’s Walk for one of their own.
James Bissonnette had been seriously ill for several days. Yesterday the decision was made to donate his organs. This morning Broken Bow firefighters and EMTS and nursing staff lined the hallway at Bryan East Medical Center as he was wheeled down the hallway one last time.
Bissonnette was honored as a member of the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department.
Broken Bow Mayor Rod Sonnichsen and City Administrator Dan Knoell were also on hand. Sonnichsen said five vehicles from Broken Bow arrived packed with firefighters and EMTS to be there. Forty to 50 nurses and other health care providers from Bryan East also took part. All solemnly clapped their hands as Bissonnette was transported the length of the hallway.
“This is how they honor heroes. I was very impressive,” Sonnichsen said. He spoke of the bond of Broken Bow emergency responders. “It’s so impressive how tight Broken Bow first responders are. It’s emotional.” Sonnichsen estimated about 80 percent of Broken Bow's EMT and fire departments were present and that neighboring towns in Custer County were put on backup.
“This is a huge thing,” Sonnichsen said. “It hits the heart.”
