‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ online event explores support for youth mental health
Strengthening partnerships between schools, providers and families can give youth better mental health support. Nebraska Public Media is hosting an online discussion event at 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Oct. 18, that will explore how to create these connections in Nebraska.
This online event is inspired by the recent PBS film Ken Burns Presents “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” a film by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers.
“Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” is a documentary about the U.S. youth mental health crisis. It follows the journeys of more than 20 young Americans who have struggled with thoughts and feelings that have troubled and, at times, overwhelmed them.
The film takes an unstinting look at both the seemingly insurmountable obstacles faced by those who live with mental disorders and the hope that many have found after the storm.
Participants can join a discussion with Nebraska experts, including:
– Josué Covarrubias, principal, Barr Middle School, Grand Island Public Schools, Grand Island
– Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Lincoln (Moderator)
– Jennifer Jackson, executive director, Heartland Counseling Services, South Sioux City
– Kiva Sam (Wamnuga Win, citizen of Oglala Sioux Tribe), school psychologist (intern), Educational Service Unit 1, Isanti Community School, Santee
The event will feature clips from the documentary, as well as short videos from Nebraska youth, teachers and administrators.
“Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” is a production of Florentine Films, Ewers Brothers Productions and WETA Washington, D.C.
Support is provided by Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, Bank of America, Liberty Mutual Insurance, American Psychiatric Association Foundation, Movember, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Dana Foundation, Dauten Family Foundation, The Hersh Foundation, Mental Health Services Oversight & Accountability Commission, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, XQ Institute, John & Frances Von Schlegell, Sutter Health, Robina Riccitiello, Jackson Family Enterprises, John C. & Katherine M. Morris Foundation, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and Pritzker Traubert Foundation.
Outreach and engagement partners include One Mind, CALL TO MIND at American Public Media, PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs, WE Organization, Forbes, PEOPLE, Mental Health America, National Council for Mental Wellbeing, The Steve Fund, The Jed Foundation, Athletes for Hope, Find Your Anchor, Well Being Trust, Embark Behavioral Health, Peg’s Foundation and Inseparable.
Nebraska Public Media’s mental health events are planned in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Nebraska Chapter, the Behavioral Health Division of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Boys Town National Hotline, Bryan Health, the Kim Foundation, NAMI Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Education’s Project AWARE, Nebraska Extension’s Rural Wellness Team and the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition.
