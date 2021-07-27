A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of Nebraska this afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Also, there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms and excessive rainfall for portions of central and western Nebraska Thursday and Thursday night.

Staying Safe in the Heat

  • Limit outdoor activities
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Avoid alcohol
  • Wear light clothing
  • Wear sunscreen
  • Work outdoors early or very late in the evening

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. See image 2.

