A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of Nebraska this afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Also, there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms and excessive rainfall for portions of central and western Nebraska Thursday and Thursday night.
Staying Safe in the Heat
- Limit outdoor activities
- Drink plenty of water
- Avoid alcohol
- Wear light clothing
- Wear sunscreen
- Work outdoors early or very late in the evening
Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. See image 2.
