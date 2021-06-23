The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of Central Nebraska, southwestern Nebraska and north central Nebraska effective from noon CDT/1 p.m. MDT today (Wed., June 2, 2021) until 8 p.m. CDT/7 p.m. MDT this evening. Heat values near or above 100F are expected.
The advisory is for the following counties in Nebraska: Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Thomas-Blaine-Loup- Garfield-Wheeler-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln- Chase-Hayes-Frontier including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
There will be near critical fire danger in the Panhandle and western Sandhills.
Severe storms are possible later afternoon and evening, beginning around 5 p.m. CDT in the Panhandle and Sandhills and then moving southeast, lasting into the late evening. Main hazards expected are large hail, strong to damaging winds and frequent lightning.
The risk of severe weather returns on Thursday, with storms beginning around 1 p.m. CDT.
