JULY 26, 2023 - A Heat Advisory is now in effect for Lincoln, Logan and Custer Counties in Nebraska until 9 p.m. tomorrow (July 27, 2023). Heat indices of 100 to 105 are possible for the remainder of this afternoon into evening. Those indices are also expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Hot temperature combined with humidity may lead to heat illness. Broken Bow could see a temp of 101 on Thursday.
Take appropriate precautions during the extreme heat:
