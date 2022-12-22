According to the National Weather Service, at 9:53 a.m. this morning, it was -13 degrees in Broken Bow. A northwest wind of 29 with gusts up to 40 mph is producing a wind chill of -43 degrees. The forecast high for today in Custer Custer, Neb. is -7 with areas of blowing snow.
Hwy 21 is mostly clear from Pressey Rd West to Broken Bow. There are three or four spots of snow pack with on at the the South Loup River Bridge and another just south of the Sumner Rd intersection. As of 10 a.m., there were spots of low blowing snow.
A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect until noon CST Saturday and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in affect until 6 a.m. CST Friday for the following Nebraska counties - Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Grant-
Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.
- Dangerously cold wind chills 45 to 55 below zero through Friday morning, then 30 to 35 below zero through Saturday morning. Widespread blowing and drifting snow significantly reducing visibility. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
- The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Plan on slippery road conditions and widespread blowing snow reducing visibility well below 1 mile at times. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
- Lowest wind chills will be at night with only minor improvement during the daytime.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
- Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
- Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
- Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information or go online to 511 Nebraska.
