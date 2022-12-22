According to the National Weather Service, at 9:53 a.m. this morning, it was -13 degrees in Broken Bow. A northwest wind of 29 with gusts up to 40 mph is producing a wind chill of -43 degrees. The forecast high for today in Custer Custer, Neb. is -7 with areas of blowing snow.

Hwy 21 is mostly clear from Pressey Rd West to Broken Bow. There are three or four spots of snow pack with on at the the South Loup River Bridge and another just south of the Sumner Rd intersection. As of 10 a.m., there were spots of low blowing snow.

