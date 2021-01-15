The High Wind Warning for a good part of Nebraska is in effect through 6 p.m. this evening, Friday (Jan. 15, 2021).
Wind gust up to 60 mph will continue across western and north central parts of the state. Light to moderate snow is possible for areas mainly east of Hqy 61.
Winds are forecast to subside around sunset.
A gust of 63 mph was reported 8 miles WSW of Callaway at 1:56 p.m. yesterday. Broken Bow recorded a 62 mph gust at 11:17 yesterday. In Merna, small limbs from a tree did damage to siding on a house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.