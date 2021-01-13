The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for central and western Nebraska, replacing the Watch that was issued. The warning reflects that gusts of up to 60-70 mph are possible over a larger area.
The High Wind Warning is in effect from 9 p.m. CST/8 pm MST this evening (Wed. Jan. 13, 21) to 6 p.m. CST/5 p.m. MST Friday for the following counties in Nebraska: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson- Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier- Western Cherry. This includes the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, Maywood, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.
Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph are expected with possible gusts up to 65 mph.
This will be a long duration high wind event. In addition, light snow will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning in portions of north central Nebraska. If enough snow can fall, areas of blowing snow with near blizzard conditions will be possible.
Persons planning travel tonight through Friday should be very careful on roadways and be prepared for strong cross winds.
