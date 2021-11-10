A High Wind Warning has been issued for north central Nebraska to be in effect from noon Thursday (11/11/21) to midnight CST. Wind gusts near the South Dakota border could reach the 50 to 60 mph range with gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph south.
A High Wind Watch will be in effect from noon tomorrow (Thursday 11/11/21) to midnight CST for portions of the eastern Panhandle, central and western Sandhills and portions of central and southwestern Nebraska, including Custer County. Winds in the Broken Bow, North Platte, Stapleton, Ogallala and Oshkosh areas could have gusts up to 40 to 45 mph while areas to the north around Ellsworth and Rushville could see gusts exceed 50 mph.
Winds will diminish Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.