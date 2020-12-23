High winds and snow is drastically reducing visibility throughout central Nebraska.
The National Weather Service Office out of North Platte has reported wind gusts up to 59 mph in Custer County. That, coupled with the forecast of one to two inches of snow is creating hazardous conditions. The NWS has high confidence that they will issue a Blizzard warning for some areas of north central Nebraska as winds and snow continue the whiteout conditions.
Several counties in central and north central and western Nebraska are under a high wind warning. North central Nebraska could see up to 4 to 5 inches of snow. Custer County is forecast to receive one to two inches with the high winds.
If you must travel, drive carefully. Let someone know where you are going and when to expect you.
