A strong arctic cold front will push through central Nebraska this evening bringing strong northwest winds up to 60 mph. Locally higher gusts could be possible.
A High Wind Warning has been issued for all of west and north central Nebraska.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of northern Nebraska. Accumulating and blowing snow will occur across northern Nebraska with some areas possibly receiving up to two inches.
Broken Bow to Mullen to Rushville and points south should see less than an inch of snow.
The strongest winds are expected between midnight tonight (Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020) and 6 p.m. Central Wednesday, Dec. 23. Rain showers may develop in the west and transition to snow over the Sandhills. Snow continues through Wednesday and tapers west to east in the afternoon.
