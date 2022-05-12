Some central Nebraska residents may need to go looking for their garbage cans or lawn decor! This afternoon (Thursday, May 12, 2022), a line of storms that moved through central Nebraska brought the following wind gusts as reported to the National Weather Service.
- 82 mph four miles WSW of Ord at 2:41 p.m.
- 75 mph two miles NW of Ord at 2:42 p.m.
- 73 mph six miles SW of Ord at 2:38 p.m.
- 89 mph eight miles WSW of Ord at 2:40 p.m.
- 71 mph six miles NNE of Sherman Reservoir at 2:37 p.m.
- 80 mph two miles west of Arcadia at 2:41 p.m.
Hail at least 1.5 inches in diameters was reported at Ansley at 2:28 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.