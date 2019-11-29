Central Nebraska may not see much snow in the next round of winter weather however Custer County could see wind gusts over 50 mph on Saturday.
A Blizzard Warning has been issued for far north-central and northwest Nebraska from midnight tonight through Saturday night (Nov. 30, 2019).
The heaviest snow of the storm will be in far northwest Nebraska, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service out of North Plate. Upwards of 8 inches of now and heavier amounts in South Dakota are possible.
Mullen may see a couple of inches of snow and in the I-80 Corridor there should be less than an inch.
The story, however, is the wind. There may be 50 to 60 mph winds in the Valentine area and along Hwy 20. Peak winds in the Sidney and North Platte area could be 60 to 70 mph with gusts up to 50 through the Sandhills and the Broken Bow and O’Neill areas.
Winds are expected to pickup around noon on Saturday with the highest gusts expected between 2 and 8 p.m. CST.
No Arctic air will accompany this latest storm. As of noon, it was 32 degrees in North Platte. “Hopefully it will be in the mid 30s by afternoon,” a NWS meteorologist said.
Temps should be in the mid-30s tonight and intro Saturday with a warmup into the 40 expected for most of next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.