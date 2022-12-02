High winds are moving into Nebraska after a strong cold front this morning. West winds will become northwesterly and increase significantly through the afternoon. The strongest winds will be in the southwest with parts of the Panhandle possibly seeing just up to 60 mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect across the southern Panhandle and southwest Nebraska until 6 p.m. CST this evening (Friday, Nov. 2, 2022). On and east of a line from Valentine and Mullen to Broken Bow and Holdrege, winds will be in the 40 to 48 mph range. Broken Bow could see gusts up to 46 mph. Secure outdoor items and holiday decorations. Travel could be impacted, especially for high profile vehicles. Broken Bow could see a high temp of 55 degrees (before windchill) today with highs over the weekend in the 40s.
featured
High winds today then colder
- National Weather Service
-
- Updated
Latest News
- GROW awards presented Thursday
- High winds today then colder
- Taking advantage of shopping local for the holiday!
- Olson from Sargent is National Make-It-With-Wool Delagate! Read about it in the Dec. 1 Chief!
- Edythe Bartak celebrates 100th birthday
- Keys named Ag-Ceptional Woman of the Year! Read about it in the Dec. 1 Chief!
- Governor-Elect announces School Finance Reform Committee
- Festival of Lights 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Broken Bow house fire early Tuesday
- Festival of Lights tonight in Bow!
- Festival of Lights 2022
- Nebraska Gas Price Weekly Update
- Stieb signs with Michigan State
- Cold and snow on the way; Winter Weather Advisory starts at midnight
- Governor-Elect announces School Finance Reform Committee
- Snow is here!
- Edythe Bartak celebrates 100th birthday
- Cooklsey to receive girls golf Coach of the Year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.