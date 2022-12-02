Weather Dec 2 2022

High winds are moving into Nebraska after a strong cold front this morning. West winds will become northwesterly and increase significantly through the afternoon. The strongest winds will be in the southwest with parts of the Panhandle possibly seeing just up to 60 mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect across the southern Panhandle and southwest Nebraska until 6 p.m. CST this evening (Friday, Nov. 2, 2022). On and east of a line from Valentine and Mullen to Broken Bow and Holdrege, winds will be in the 40 to 48 mph range. Broken Bow could see gusts up to 46 mph. Secure outdoor items and holiday decorations. Travel could be impacted, especially for high profile vehicles. Broken Bow could see a high temp of 55 degrees (before windchill) today with highs over the weekend in the 40s.

Recommended for you