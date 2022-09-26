Veteran

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and every Nebraskan has a role in saving lives. In Nebraska, a person dies by suicide once every 32 hours. Thankfully, many survive their attempts, and it’s important to realize that there is help and treatment available, especially for Nebraskans who have honorably served their country.

Veterans in need got a high-profile bump in June when Governor Pete Ricketts announced that Nebraska is participating in the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families. Nebraska is one of 48 states and four territories participating in this initiative by the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) and the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The two-year initiative engages state stakeholders to enhance and align local and statewide suicide prevention efforts and improve access and connectedness to services and supports.

