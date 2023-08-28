AUG. 28, 2023 - Highway 97 north of Mullen, or 24 miles south of Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, is closed to through traffic, effective immediately, according to the Hooker County Sheriff’s Office.
The wooden bridge across the North Loup River is compromised, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation has advised only local cars and pickups without trailers cross the bridge at 25 mph or slower. The closure will be strictly enforced.
