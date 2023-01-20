Purple roads Jan 20 2023

Highways marked in purple are "completely covered." Highways marked in blue are "partially covered." Jan 20, 2023

 511 Nebraska Jan 20 2023

According to 511 Nebraska, Hwy 21 between Broken Bow and Oconto is no longer "impassable" and is marked as "completely covered" on the state's website. However, a message on the website site says travel on the highway is still not advised. At 2:30 p.m. today (01/20/23), for Custer County, Hwy 70 east of Broken Bow and Hwy 2 south are listed as partially covered as is Hwy 40. Hwy 91 between Dunning and Brewster is listed as closed.

Recommended for you