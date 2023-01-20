According to 511 Nebraska, Hwy 21 between Broken Bow and Oconto is no longer "impassable" and is marked as "completely covered" on the state's website. However, a message on the website site says travel on the highway is still not advised. At 2:30 p.m. today (01/20/23), for Custer County, Hwy 70 east of Broken Bow and Hwy 2 south are listed as partially covered as is Hwy 40. Hwy 91 between Dunning and Brewster is listed as closed.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow totals increase for central Nebraska
- I-80 closed, some roads impassable
- Snow accumulation potential upped again
- Foot of snow possible for central Nebraska
- Winter storm to arrive mid-week, watches issued
- Snow emergency in Broken Bow
- No mail trucks today, Chief out tomorrow (hopefully!)
- Hwys and byways in Custer County
- City crews back to clearing streets
- Local connection to "The Pale Blue Eye" at the Fox Theater
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.