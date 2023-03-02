Below is a statement released by Broken Bow Schools Superintendent Darren Tobey regarding hoax calls of school shooting:
Broken Bow Community,
There have been multiple reports of “HOAX” phone calls to law enforcement reporting a school shooting in many school districts today. Below is what these schools have been hearing.
Kearney, Hastings, and Grand Island, as well as other schools across the state, have received similar calls. A trend of hoax active shooter calls has been hitting 9-1-1 call centers this week. The voice is typically a male of Middle Eastern descent and claims to be in a school building witnessing a shooting.
All of these calls are unsubstantiated. BBPS and local law enforcement will investigate all threats per our standard protocol if we receive any threat real or hoax.
All students and staff at the schools are safe. No learning has been disrupted, and business is operating as usual.
Please reach out to me with any questions you may have.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Governor Jim Pillen, the Nebraska Information Analysis Center, and the Nebraska Department of Education will hold a news conference this afternoon regarding the swatting calls being placed to schools and communities across the state today.
The news conference will be held at 2pm CT, Thursday, March 2, at Nebraska State Patrol State Headquarters, at 4600 Innovation Drive, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68521.
The news conference will be streamed live on the Nebraska State Patrol Facebook page.
