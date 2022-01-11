Broken Bow City Council member and president Jacob Holcomb submitted his resignation effective from the City Council and this evening (Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022) the Council voted to approve the resignation.
Holcomb has served on the council for more than five years. He represented the west ward. In his letter of resignation, he stated that opportunities have presented themselves that would prevent him from continuing to effectively serve on the council.
Council member David Schmidt said it was with a heavy heart that he made the motion to accept the resignation. Reading a statement, Schmidt thanked Holcomb, saying “You tireless, unassuming and thoughtful leadership are hallmark example of what it is to be an outstanding civil servant. We all have a great deal of work a head of us as we attempt to fill your shoes.”
After the city council meeting, City Administrator Dan Knoell and Mayor Sonnichsen said the process will immediately start to find Holcomb’s replacement. “Now that it’s in the minutes, we’ll put an ad in the newspaper and then post the vacancy in three different locations,” Knoell said. “We’ll accept applications, the mayor will interview applicants and choose one applicant to go before the city council.”
The mayor said it will be on the agenda at the next city council meeting to elect a new president. “It’s important to remember that the president automatically is on several boards,” Sonnichsen said. “The president is automatically on the health board and other boards.”
After the meeting, Holcomb declined to comment to the media on his plans, saying that his plans are still in a fluid state.
The council next meets Tuesday, Jan 25.
More on tonight's meeting will be posted tomorrow.
