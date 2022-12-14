City council Larry Miller Sonnichsen Holland Schmidt

Top left photo: Out-going council member Larry Miller, left, accepts a plaque of appreciation from Broken Bow Mayor Rod Sonnichsen at the Dec. 13, 2022 city council meeting. Bottom right photo: City Attorney Jason White, left, administers the oath of office to, from left, Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, City Council Member David Schmidt and City Council Member Paul Holland.

 Mona Weatherly

At the Dec. 13, 2022 meeting, Paul Holland became the newest member of the Broken Bow City Council. Newly-elected Holland will represent the West Ward. He took the oath of office alongside re-elected East Ward council member David Schmidt and re-elected Mayor Rod Sonnichsen.

Prior to the swearing in of officers, out-going West Ward council member Larry Miller was recognized for his service to the city. He was on the council for four years. Council president David Schmidt said thanked Miller on behalf of the city. "Your wisdom and thoughtful insights will be sorely missed. On more than one occasion, you have forced this council to think about an issue of problem from a different perspective. You made us a better team and I, for one, am honored to have served with you."

