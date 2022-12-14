At the Dec. 13, 2022 meeting, Paul Holland became the newest member of the Broken Bow City Council. Newly-elected Holland will represent the West Ward. He took the oath of office alongside re-elected East Ward council member David Schmidt and re-elected Mayor Rod Sonnichsen.
Prior to the swearing in of officers, out-going West Ward council member Larry Miller was recognized for his service to the city. He was on the council for four years. Council president David Schmidt said thanked Miller on behalf of the city. "Your wisdom and thoughtful insights will be sorely missed. On more than one occasion, you have forced this council to think about an issue of problem from a different perspective. You made us a better team and I, for one, am honored to have served with you."
Mayor Sonnichsen also recognized the "team behind Larry," and thanked Miller's wife, Adele, for her support of the council and Larry as well.
Schmidt was re-elected council president. JEO Consulting Group, Inc. was re-appointed the City Engineer for 2023. Stuart Fox was appointed to the Community Redevelopment Authority Board with a term ending in February, 2027. The council cancelled the Dec. 27 meeting and approved authorization to pay bills that would have been presented at that meeting.
The council also voted to enter a partnership with the Custer Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) to submit an application for $1 million in funding from the Nebraska DED Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program.
City Administrator Dan Knoell said the city and CEDC have been working closely on grant availability. If the grant is approved, the city will be in charge of it, Knoell said, as it is a municipality grant. He added that the city has included five dilapidated properties, one of which has been vacant for at least 35 years, to the grant. "Those houses from a tax standpoint aren't worth anything. This is an opportunity to create tax revenue and bring in workforce housing," Knoell said.
Keith Ellis, CEDC Executive Director, said with many grants, matching funds from a city or community are required but that is not the situation with this grant. "There are no matching funds," Ellis said. "This is a huge opportunity for us to maximize this grant opportunity."
The next city council meeting for Broken Bow is Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
City offices will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 23 and will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.
City office will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 30 and will be closed Monday, Jan. 2.
