Andy Holland, EMS Director for the City of Broken Bow, was recognized at this evening’s (Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022) city council meeting as the Emergency Responder of the Year for the State of Nebraska.
Holland received the award in January at the Nebraska Emergency Medical Services conference in January and received a Certificate of Appreciation from the city this evening.
He was nominated by Custer County Deputy Lawrence Stump. In the nomination, Stump wrote that Holland goes on 75 percent of the calls. “His passion towards EMS and helping those in need goes above the title he has. It doesn’t matter what time of day or night, Andy is there.” The nomination reads that Holland is taking the steps to become an EMT and next, a paramedic. “Not only is Andy our leader, but he is a friend to all and our community is a better place with him there and we are lucky to have him on our team,” Stump said.
Holland began with the City of Broken Bow in 2006 after being part of the fire department since 2001 and EMS since 2004.
He said he was surprised to receive the award yet appreciates it. “It is nice to see the recognition for all the hours we put in and all the time away from family,” he said.
"Andy does a lot," Mayor Sonnichsen said. "He is the first one in the ambulance. He's the one who maintains the fire equipment. If it wasn't for him, there would no one there to prepare the equipment."
