City Council election

Paul Holland has won the write-in seat for the West Ward of the Broken Bow City Council. Holland faced Jay Gromley, also a write-in candidate.

Holland and Gormley registered to run as write-ins only a few weeks before the election. Until then, there weren't any candidates for the West Ward seat that would have been left vacant when council member Larry Miller leaves the council at the end of the current term.

