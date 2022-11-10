Paul Holland has won the write-in seat for the West Ward of the Broken Bow City Council. Holland faced Jay Gromley, also a write-in candidate.
Holland and Gormley registered to run as write-ins only a few weeks before the election. Until then, there weren't any candidates for the West Ward seat that would have been left vacant when council member Larry Miller leaves the council at the end of the current term.
According to election results released by the Custer County Clerk's Office, Holland received 84 votes and Gormley received 55.
Per Connie Gracey, Custer County Clerk, write-in results do not have to be released with unofficial results. They can wait until results are certified by the canvassing board. The board met today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Official results were released a little bit after 4 p.m.
Incumbent and current city council president David Schmidt won re-election to the East Ward. He faced challenger Lawrence Stump. Schmidt received 330 votes and Stump received 187.
Mayor Rod Sonnichsen ran unopposed and garnered 892 votes. There were 43 write-ins.
Also on the current council are Chris Myers and David Baltz.
