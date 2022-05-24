Nebraskans are excited as they prepare their gardens anticipating what they want to home preserve throughout the growing season. Step-by-step instructions from approved, research tested recipes must be followed to assure foods are preserved safely.
Nebraska Extension is offering hands-on workshops in North Platte, Imperial, and Grant to guide the home food preservation process.
In North Platte on June 7 and in Imperial on June 13 from 4 - 7 p.m. home canners will be guided through the steps of preserving grape jelly and tomato salsa.
On July 13 in North Platte from 4 - 7 p.m. participants will learn how to safely pressure can low-acid foods such as carrots. This class will be replicated on July 15 in Grant.
For registration details and to pay online, go to: https://go.unl.edu/wccanning.
Questions can be directed to Nebraska Extension Educator, Brenda Aufdenkamp at 308-532-2683 or email baufdenkamp1@unl.edu
