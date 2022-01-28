The Central Nebraska Housing Developers are announcing the availability of funds to rehabilitate owner-occupied homes, located within the municipal boundaries of communities in our 14-county region.
Low- to no-interest loans are available to income-eligible households for rehabilitation activities, including, but not limited to: weatherization, roof and foundation repairs, plumbing, electrical, painting/siding, and accessibility.
For more information, or to request an application, please call Judy Petersen, Executive Director for Central Nebraska Housing and Economic Developers at 402-340-0106 or Kelli Mosel of CDS Inspections and Beyond at 402-582-3580.
Household income limits apply. Fair Housing Act policies apply.
Take advantage of these low- to no-interest loan programs while funds are still available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.