Homecoming Week for Broken Bow High School is Oct. 5-9 and decorating of local businesses by BBPS students has started.
Students ask permission to decorate the windows and doors of local businesses. If Broken Bow wins the Homecoming football game, the businesses are responsible for cleaning the windows and doors. If Broken Bow loses, the students are to clean the windows and doors.
A pep rally has been scheduled for approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at the practice field. A flatbed trailer will be set up for a pep rally stage on North C Street between North 8th and North 7th.
The pep rally was been moved to the practice field from downtown to allow for best practices of spacing of groups. Spectators and participants are asked to wear masks or leave proper spacing between groups.
At a City Council meeting Wednesday at noon, the City Council approved the closure of North C Street between North 9th Ave and North 7th Ave for the pep rally.
Homecoming week culminates with the football game against Holdrege, Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. and crowning of Homecoming Royalty.
