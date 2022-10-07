The remains of Purdum Asst. Fire Chief Michael "Mike" Moody were escorted out of Broken Bow this morning (Oct. 7, 2020). At approximately 11:30 a.m., fire, rescue and law enforcement units from Thedford, Thomas County, Broken Bow, Ansley, Arnold, Wood River, Nebraska State Patrol and Broken Bow Police followed Unit 21 of the Purdum Fire Department out of Broken Bow. In Purdum 21 were Jeff Moody and Jeff Pflaster, Moody's son and stepson, transporting Moody's urn to the funeral in Dunning. The procession from Broken Bow to Dunning is to be joined by several other units, including more local departments and the US Forest Service. The service is at 2 p.m. in Dunning at Sandhills High School.

