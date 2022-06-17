This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the June 9, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Tuesday morning driving to work, my windshield wipers rhythmically kept my windshield clear. Not more than 40 days ago, we were looking at dried grass, wondering if we would ever get any life-giving moisture this year.
Happily, we have been given some blessed rain and spirits have been lifted.
Sadly with that has come some bad storms. We have seen property and crops damaged; in some cases, the thankfulness of the rain has now taken a back seat. As I was talking to someone from Callaway on Monday, I heard the sadness and tiredness in his voice; he also stated, “These are things. We can build them back.”
Next Tuesday will be Flag Day. In this issue, we are happy to celebrate the communities of Ansley, Mason City and Thedford and how they celebrated Memorial Day. The flag was at the center of those celebrations.
Also in this week’s paper, we have featured another essay, this one by Vivian Slagle who wrote for the Custer County Foundation - Freedom Is Not Free Scholarship.
Next week a flag will be raised literally in “the middle of nowhere on your way to somewhere” (that would be along Hwy 83 between Stapleton and North Platte). One man feels so strongly about our flag, he is going to the expense on his own to put it up as a reminder to all who drive by. (See A5 for the story).
We fly a flag at our home. Some days it trails lightly in the breeze, other days it is at total rest. Then there are the windy days that I feel it gets beat up, kind of like many properties have been with the latest hail storms.
Just like the property will be eventually fixed up, flags also need to be “fixed” after all their days of flying. Sometimes I have taken a needle and thread and mended where I could, but usually my knots and sewing are no match for Nebraska wind. This weekend, there will be a flay retirement ceremony and supper at the Veterans Memorial Building at 416 S. 1st in Broken Bow. The retirement ceremony is done with respect and grace that a flag should receive after all the hours it flies for all of us. For anyone who wants to, they may take their flags on Saturday. June 11, between 4-7 p.m. to be retired or drop them off before at Culligan in Broken Bow.
For Flag Day, and many days, our flags fly proud because of our trust and beliefs. Just like after the damage from the hail, everyone pulls together, fixes and rebuilds because even though you might feel sad and tired now, we all have our faith and belief to keep going strong.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.