The following column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was published in the Dec. 31, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Many have said, I can’t wait for 2020 to be over! As far as I know, Jan. 1, 2021, my bank account will be the same balance. I will have my same wonderful family and friends. What 2021 will do is give us all HOPE. Hope for a better year in 2021, hope that our lives will get back to where they once were.
Have you learned anything from this year? We have had other years we have wanted to be over. I can think back to 1981 when my bank loan for my photography business was 19 percent. Yes, some of you can’t even imagine, but I say I paid 19 percent and survived.
I also remember 2012, the drought and the grass fires. I also remember rain, rain and more rain. All you have to do is wait…and it all changes.
Back in the 80s, yes, I worked hard, did without and just put my head down because I had a dream and sometimes “tunnel vision.” I just kept driving forward.
That is what we all will do here. We have “tunnel vision” because we see a dream and vision of those family gatherings of 20, 30 or even 40 around the table! We see community events where hundreds gather! We see hugging family and friends once again when we see them, we see prosperity and health for all. Because we are all believers and we all have hope.
Mona mentions New Years Resolutions in her column (12/31/20). I quit making them a long time ago. If you don’t make the goal, you feel like a failure. But when you just have HOPE and BELIEVE, you keep working through it all and you are a success.
That is what I believe and hope for Broken Bow and all of Custer County, for my family and friends…hope and belief. For prosperity for all, health for all and above all, living the life you dream.
Happy New Year, everyone!
