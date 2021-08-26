Today (Aug. 26, 2021) at a 3 p.m. press conference, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts declared a Hospital Staff emergency for the state. Along with this declaration, he is issuing an Executive Order that will bring back some of the things that helped alleviate some staffing shortages earlier in the pandemic, including making it easier for newly trained as well as retired medical personnel to enter or re-inter the workforce.
Ricketts is also issuing a Directed Health Measure (DHM) tied directly to this specific emergency that states as of Monday, Aug. 30, all hospitals are to delay elective surgeries, that is, surgeries that can be safely delayed eight to 12 weeks. At this time, it’s expected the DHM will be in effect through the month of September.
Ricketts emphasized that the state of emergency and DHM are not due to increasing numbers of COVID or increasing COVID hospitalizations but rather worker shortage and increase of people seeking health care that was originally delayed due to the pandemic.
Through the press conference, the governor encouraged those who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination to do so. “Our best tool against this virus is getting a vaccine,” he said. “Vaccines work.”
Ricketts also answered questions about recent job advertisement for health care positions with the State of Nebraska that state vaccinations are not required. “Vaccines are encouraged, not required,” he said. Facilities such as the Department of Corrections, veterans homes and other facilities can’t shut down, he pointed out. “We can’t close,” Ricketts said. “If we limit ourselves (with mandates), we limit our ability to fill positions.”
Ricketts said there is no announcement about reinstating the COVID-19 dashboard, saying that data is not released for Nebraska due to federal HIPPA laws. Asked why other states release the data, Ricketts said, “Most states still have emergencies in place. Nebraska is not in an emergency so we don’t release that.”
Ricketts stated the emergency declaration for staffing and DHM came about through conversations with CMOs and CEOs of Nebraska hospitals. “Our doctors and nurses have done a tremendous job on learning how to treat coronavirus,” he said.
The governor said the state will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will make announcements as needed. He also reiterated he is against mask mandates and vaccine mandates, saying, “It’s better to educate people and let them make their own decisions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.