The National Weather Service Office in North Platte, Neb., forecasts above normal temperatures for today (Monday, June 15, 2020) and tonight with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s. Winds will be mostly out of the SSE around 10-15 mph during the day and 15-20 mph out of the SE tonight. Winds across the Sandhills will be out of the north in the morning but switch to the SSE in the afternoon.
There will be a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening across far northern Nebraska. For the remainder of the week, mild temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s are expected with chances of thunderstorms through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.