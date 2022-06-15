An extended period of near record heat is anticipated by the National Weather Service for portions of western and central Nebraska beginning this Friday (June 17, 2022). An extensive Heat Watch is in effect through Monday for heat index values of 100 degrees and higher during the day with temps falling to only the 70s at night.
Very dry air and breezy southerly winds in southwest Nebraska will make for critical fire weather. Higher humidity levels in the central part of the state will contribute to dangerous heat index values.
Broken Bow could reach 96 on Friday with 102 expected on Saturday, 103 on Sunday and 102 on Monday. Similar temps are forecast for Ainsworth, Burwell, Butte, Curtis, Gordon, Imperial, Mullen, North Platte, O'Neill, Ogallala, Oshkosh and Valentine.
Familiarize yourself with the sign of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (see graphic) which can include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, weakness indicating heat exhaustion and confusion, dizziness and loss of consciousness for heat stroke. WARNING: Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke and heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability.
Stay cool and stay hydrated. Check on elderly neighbors or those who live alone. Make sure pets and companion animals have a cool place, shade and a source of fresh water.
