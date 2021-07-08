According to the National Weather Service office out of North Platte, the highest temperatures in Nebraska today (07/08/21) will be along and west of an Ainsworth Broken Bow line.
Afternoon highs may top the century mark across southwestern Nebraska, including Sidney, Oshkosh, Ogallala and Imperial.
If you are planning on outdoor activities this afternoon, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and into the evening with the greatest risk across north central Nebraska.
Main impacts will be hail and damaging winds and possible frequent lightning.
For tomorrow (Friday, 07/09/21), much of Nebraska has a slight risk of thunderstorms with storms developing in the Panhandle in the afternoon and tracking east into the evening.
The greatest risk for thunderstorms on Friday will be east if the Panhandle and north of I-80.
