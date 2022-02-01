After spending much of the weekend battling a 2,000 acre fire near Weissert, Broken Bow and Merna fire fighters responded to a call for a house fire in Broken Bow last night (Monday, Jan. 31, 2022). According to Broken Bow Fire Chief Jason Baum the blaze at 705 S. 8th/Hwy 21 was caused when the occupant of an apartment fell asleep while smoking.
The call came in about 7:30 p.m. Baum said crews were on the scene for three hours. He estimated damages at about $20,000 and said there were no injuries.
Broken Bow sent four trucks and 23 fire fighters; Merna sent three trucks and 18 fire fighters.
Additionally on scene were the Broken Bow Police Department, Custer County Sheriff's Office, Black Hills Energy and Broken Bow water and energy crews.
Baum reported that hot spots in the Weissert fire will be smoking for quite a while, "at least until we get some moisture," he said.
