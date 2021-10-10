National Newspaper Week is Oct. 3-9, 2021.
This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Oct. 7, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It’s not often a newspaper toots its own horn, however, it’s National Newspaper Week and I’m going to take the liberty to say, “Way to go, Chief!”
We have a small but mighty team and, while times might be tough, we are only growing stronger. Like many people, each of us are keeping up with our regular duties while taking on additional ones. (Case in point, in her column, Donnis didn’t mention all the routine but necessary managerial tasks she does to keep us rolling - the paperwork, the phone calls, the emails, the time at the adding machine and all that behind the scenes stuff!)
National Newspaper Week is a good time to reflect on the role media and communication have in our lives, the importance of local news and, I emphasize, the importance of a trusted news source. We here at the Chief do our best to be that for you. We’ve received many positive comments about what we do and it’s much appreciated. I tell you, it’s a total team effort. This paper doesn’t publish without 100 percent from everyone here.
These days, we wouldn’t have a strong sports section without the contributions of community members who have stepped up with photos, articles and information. Thank you to them and congratulations to them on National Newspaper Week and becoming part of the storied tradition of the Chief.
Speaking of sports, how ’bout those Huskers! It was a delight to listen to the game on Saturday and hear how well they played. Final score, for the few who may need a reminder, was Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7.
In interviews after the game, head coach Scott Frost was matter-of-fact, saying the team did what they were supposed to do and still needs to improve. Here at the Chief, I say, we’re doing what we’re supposed to do and, hopefully, will only continue to get better and better.
