This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Dec. 8, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Eighty one years ago, on Dec. 8, 1941, as news and details of the attack on Pearl Harbor spread across the United States and the world, the US Congress declared war on Japan. So many of us have heard that memorable recording in which President Franklin D. Roosevelt called Dec. 7, 1941, “a day that will live in infamy.”
For most of us today, we know of Pearl Harbor from recordings, written history and stories told to us. Those who were alive at the time, those old enough to have memory of it and those who served in the military at that time are becoming fewer and fewer in number.
As I talked with Mary-Jean, our student intern, I was struck with the difference young people today have in experiencing history. High school seniors today were not alive at the time of 9/11. Our national saying after that attack was, “Never forget.”
How do we “never forget” if we never lived it, if we weren’t even alive when it happened?
How do those of my generation, the Baby Boomers, “remember” Pearl Harbor? We were born after the war. I think we “remember” because our nation of educators, parents, grandparents and veterans did a pretty good job keeping Pearl Harbor foremost in the “never forget” category.
World War II caught my interest early on. I read book after book about it, even outside of high school classes. I took a college course or two on it. My first area of intense interest was the European theater; only later did I learn more about Pearl Harbor and the Pacific front.
I have been very fortunate to have visited the Arizona Memorial, not only once but three times. In one of my jobs before this one, my company did business with the University of Hawaii and I traveled there for work. On each trip, I made it a priority to visit the Arizona. During one of the visits, I met a veteran who had survived the attack. I don’t think the significance of that brief handshake registered with me until years later.
Visiting the memorial is a somber experience. Guides remind you that the remains of sailors rest inside the Arizona, that it is a sacred space, and your decorum should reflect that. Before boarding the skiff that carries you from shore to the memorial, you watch a short film with footage shot Dec. 7, 1941.
For those who may not know, the memorial itself, a white temple-like structure, spans the width of the sunken Arizona. The names of those known to have been lost that day are carved in marble in the far wall. It is their grave marker, just like the markers in our local cemeteries. The name of Custer County native Stuart Lomax is on that wall.
It’s a place one could spend hours in contemplation, especially on a quiet, sunny Hawaiian day, but time is limited as you must leave when the next group arrives. You try to take it all in. I have a vivid memory of watching the oil that still leaks from the Arizona rise in slow drops to spread across the surface of the water and be rhythmically carried away by waves. Sometimes it’s easier to think of the oil still caught there, rather than the men entombed below.
This is how we remember. If we didn’t live it, we honor and remember those who did. Let the date of Dec. 7, 1941, continue to live in infamy and also in our collective memories and hearts so that we never have to live such a day again.
