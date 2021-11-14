This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Nov. 11, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I placed an online order last week for a Christmas gift.
I came across a second-hand, vintage item on eBay that is a perfect Christmas gift for a family member. The price was right, the seller was a good one and I bought the item.
When I confirmed the order, a big message came up on the screen, “Thank you. It should arrive by Nov. 12.”
OK, Nov. 12
Wait. Nov. 12?
I keep putting off some of preparations for the holidays - like writing out a gift list to give to my husband, getting together the items we plan to send as gifts, making preliminary plans for any holiday travel, those sorts of things - because there is plenty of time, right?
By the time this weekend rolls around we’ll be squarely in the middle of November! Six weeks out from Christmas.
Six weeks sounds like a long enough time to get it all done, but we all know, when you’re busy, time flies!
If you’re going to shop online, check the delivery date. Eventually the message, “Your item will not arrive in time for Christmas” will pop up.
I know a way to avoid that.
Shop local.
I’ve already scoped out a couple local retail establishments and have things written on the list that I’ll give to my husband. He can walk in and purchase the items, no waiting. (Each year, though, I have to encourage him to gift wrap them. It may be only the two of us - and the cat - with packages under the tree at our house but I like a little dressing for the season!)
If it so happens the local stores are out of what you’re looking for, maybe they can order it. And then there’s the ever-popular, one-size-fits-all gift card for when things are back in stock. Personally, I’ll just make sure there are enough things on my list that if something is not available, then something else will be!
It may be a strange gift-buying season with supply chain issues. The material gifts we may want the most may not be available. That’s OK. The social limitations brought on by the pandemic have taught us that the intangible gifts of time, listening and caring are the best, and rarely is there a delayed delivery date for those.
But back to my little vintage item.
Despite eBay’s message, the item arrived Monday, four days early. If I can get the rest of my holiday preparations done like that, I’ll be ready for Christmas in no time at all!
