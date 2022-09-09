Suicide prevention leaf

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and every Nebraskan has a role in saving lives. More than 47,000 Americans die by suicide each year, but suicide can be prevented. In Nebraska, a person dies by suicide once every 32 hours. One of the most effective methods is to raise the subject with a loved one or friend who may be considering suicide.

“We know that it can be hard to start conversations about mental health,” Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health, said. "Many people can talk about physical health challenges, but may not know what to say when a loved one is experiencing behavioral health challenges. Preventing suicide and connecting people to help always starts with a conversation. These are very important conversations that could save a life. Asking someone if they’re thinking about suicide can actually protect them. By asking someone directly about suicide, you give them permission to tell you how they feel and let them know they are supported.”

Recommended for you