A Human Trafficking Awareness campaign in Custer County this week (Nov. 7-14, 2021). Educational opportunities facilitated by Broken Bow Area Rotary include an educational trailer with an interactive exhibit focused on demonstrating how easy it is to get caught up through social media, and what to look for, the red flags. There will be several assemblies for high school students from across the county.
Opportunities for the public to attend presentations and visit the trailer are:
- Sunday, Nov. 7, 7–8:30 p.m., Countywide Parents’ Assembly in the Broken Bow Middle School Auditorium.
- Wednesday, Nov. 10, Noon–1 p.m., Lunch and Learn in the Broken Bow Municipal Building (Bring your lunch and we’ll have the coffee on.)
- Wednesday, Nov. 10, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., Business After Hours in the Broken Bow Municipal Building.
Each assembly will include a presentation from the Global Connections International educational team and Custer County Sheriff Dan Osmond. The trailer will be open and parked nearby. A question and answer period will follow each assembly
“This educational effort is community wide – from our area schools – to our local businesses, to the city of Broken Bow,”Broken Bow Area Rotary President Jess McCaslin said. “Human trafficking isn’t a big city problem, it’s an everywhere problem.”
