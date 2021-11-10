If you've seen the big Human Trafficking trailer in Broken Bow this week, you've seen one of the tools that is being used to help educate the public and students about human trafficking.
Students from area schools have attended presentations and have toured the trailer to learn more about how social media is used to groom victims. Student presentations continue through Friday.
The public will have one more opportunity to attend an educational and awareness presentation at 5:30 p.m today (Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021) at the Broken Bow Municipal Building today. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.
A public "lunch and learn" was held today from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Jim Weber, president and CEO of Global Connection International shared a presentation which included statistics as well as a dramatization of how easy it is for young people to become victims. The dramatization showed a teen wanting attention and to be "noticed" as well as a teen who became a runaway because she felt ignored by her busy parents. Perpetrators play on vulnerable teens, making them feel wanted and noticed as part of the grooming process.
A slide in the presentation showed that Grand Island is the city in Nebraska with the most human trafficking activity, followed by Omaha and Scottsbluff. It was pointed out that while most of the known traffic is along I-80, perpetrators utilize "side" routes such as Hwy 2 to avoid attention on I-80.
Custer County Dan Osmond spoke about the top three social media platforms that are most dangerous to draw young people in - Tiktok, Instagram and Snapchat. He acknowledged the aps can be fun and useful, saying, "It's not the end of the world if your teen uses them. The problem is is exposes your kid to a lot of the outside world." He encouraged parents and grandparents to know how the young people in their lives are using the aps.
"Communicate. Talk to your kid," Osmond said. "Pay attention." He added, "The hardest thing to do with a teen is communicate but tell them what you expect and what's appropriate and then pay attention...If you don't tell them what you expect, how do they know? If you don't talk to your child, who are they going to talk to?"
Sheriff Osmond said Instagram has the best pages for parents to look at on ap usage and lists questions to ask young people. "I encourage you to take a look at that," he said. "It is a good read."
While there are several things to be aware of, one of the signs that there might be a human trafficking situation, Osmond said, is "the kid doesn't fit the situation" adding that a victim may not make eye contact, may shy away and doesn't act like a normal teen.
Weber added that sudden changes in behavior may be an indicator as well as when "people don't match up." Another sign, he said is when a teenage has two cell phones, saying one could be the teen's regular phone and the other is the phone used by the perpetrator to communicate with the teen.
Jess McCaslin, a mental health therapist, and Suellen Koepke with Healing Hearts and Families said they have both worked with clients of human trafficking. "It's here," McCaslin said. Koepke echoed that comment, saying, "It's here. Don't be blind."
Weber said a "first" happened in Broken Bow today with the city setting time aside for all city employees to attend a presentation this afternoon.
The education opportunity has been brought to Custer County by the Broken Bow Area Rotary.
